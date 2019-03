SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office made an arrested in the killing of 80-year-old Norma Smith Brown , who was found dead in her Sanford home on Sunday night.Deputies arrested 37-year-old Kenneth Earl Allen, of Sanford, at a vacant home around 1 a.m. Wednesday.He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possessing stolen goods.Allen is being held under no bond.Deputies said a family member noticed Brown's car had been stolen and found Brown's body in her home on Polly Lane.