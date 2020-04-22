Arrest made in March shooting death of NC Central student

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have arrested a man in the March death of a North Carolina Central University student.

Denzel James Fitzgerald, 20, has been charged with murder. He was indicted this week and turned himself in Wednesday.

Fitzgerald is accused in the shooting death of Trevor VanDyke, who graduated from Clayton High School and hoped to play football for NCCU.

Denzel James Fitzgerald

Durham Police Department



VanDyke was fatally shot the night of March 2, away from campus. Police said they believe he was shot at an apartment complex and drove to Industry Lane after being wounded.

The gunfire erupted at Campus Cross apartments. Officers said at the time that the shooting did not appear to have been random

Trevor VanDyke



"He loved sports. He loved his family ... He was no negative person," Trevor's cousin Robert Moore told ABC11 after the deadly incident.

