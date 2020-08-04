Arrest made in murder of man found shot on I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man found on the I-40 exit ramp near Hammond Road in Raleigh.
Raleigh police said William Stanton Kinney, 36, died as a result of his injuries on Sunday. Officers found him on Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Raleigh Police Department said 22-year-old Noshakir Lewis was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Kinney's death.
