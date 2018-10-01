CRIME

Arrest made in shooting of two men in parking lot of Fayetteville bar

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are trying to find out what caused a shooting in the parking lot of a Fayetteville bar.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two men are in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Fayetteville bar early Monday morning.

The incident happened outside of the All Stars Bar & Grill on Bragg Boulevard before 2 a.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers told ABC11 crews on scene that one person was shot in the stomach and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have been identified as John Baker, 26, of Raeford, and Demonte Bethea, 24, of Maxton. Both are described as stable.

They were both taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but Bethea was transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Seth V. Delatorre



Seth V. Delatorre, 19, of the 6500 block of Baldoon Drive in Fayetteville, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Delatorre was arrested without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains with a $1 million secure bond.

Those with information are asked to call Detective B.Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676 -2396 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Raleigh police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking
Raleigh police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a man at an ATM and then hijacked his car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfayetteville police departmentcrimearrestdouble shootingFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
Man fatally shot in Roanoke Rapids
Suspect in stabbing death of Raleigh woman arrested in New York
Fayetteville landlord won't be charged in shooting of tenant's boyfriend
More crime
Top Stories
Body found in Gastonia park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Wake County youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen
Republican National Convention set for August 2020 in Charlotte
NCCU students protest killing of fellow student
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
High school football player dies after suffering an injury
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Donations pour in for family who lost all in Florence floodwaters
Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
More News