Arrest made in shooting of two men in parking lot of Fayetteville bar

Seth V. Delatorre

Two men are in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Fayetteville bar early Monday morning.The incident happened outside of the All Stars Bar & Grill on Bragg Boulevard before 2 a.m.Officers told ABC11 crews on scene that one person was shot in the stomach and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The victims have been identified as John Baker, 26, of Raeford, and Demonte Bethea, 24, of Maxton. Both are described as stable.They were both taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but Bethea was transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.Seth V. Delatorre, 19, of the 6500 block of Baldoon Drive in Fayetteville, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.Delatorre was arrested without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains with a $1 million secure bond.Those with information are asked to call Detective B.Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676 -2396 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).