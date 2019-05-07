Arrest made in string of rapes dating back to 2009, Fayetteville police say

Investigators joined North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The investigators announced that 45-year-old Johnnie Green, of Parkton, was responsible for "terrorizing" the city and raping nine people between June 2009 and November 2010.
"Today, at least seven cold cases, and likely a number more are now very warm," Stein said.
"He was a predator," Fayetteville Police Lt. John Somerindyke said in 2017 when talking to ABC11 about the crimes. "He picked his prey very carefully. He did some prior recon obviously, you know as far as peeping into windows, seeing these ladies' routines. He was stalking them, he was a predator, he knew the routines, then he struck middle of the night early morning when nobody was up, and raped each of these women."
Using DNA evidence, investigators said they were able to connected Green to the crimes.
During his arrest, he was serving time in Cumberland County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
He now faces the following charges:
- First-degree burglary (7 counts)
- Felonious breaking and entering (2 counts)
- Second-degree rape (14 counts)
- Second-degree sex offense (21 counts)
- First-degree kidnapping (5 counts)
- Common law robbery (7 counts)
"Today sends a resounding message that the City of Fayetteville, Cumberland County ... we are committed here in Fayetteville to having a safe and secure environment," Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said. "We stay committed to making our streets safer."
Anyone with more information about these crimes is asked to contact Detective Robert DeShields at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).