Durham woman charged in February shooting of 17-year-old on Wabash Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have arrested a woman in connection with a February shooting that left a teenager seriously injured.Princess Suggs, 18, of Durham, was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed gun.The shooting happened on the afternoon of Feb. 6 in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. A 17-year-old was shot multiple times and hospitalized for his injuries.The shooting did not appear to have been random, investigators said.Suggs is being held in the Durham County Jail under an $800,000 bond.Police are trying to identify two other suspects in the case. Both in their late teens or early 20s. One man was described as black and was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and gray-and-white shoes. The second man, also described as black, was wearing a gray hoodie with a white logo over the left chest area, black pants, and black shoes with an orange stripe.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jorgenson at (919) 560-4454, ext. 29391 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.