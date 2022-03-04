Durham woman charged in February shooting of 17-year-old on Wabash Street

Princess Suggs, 18, of Durham, was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed gun.
The shooting happened on the afternoon of Feb. 6 in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. A 17-year-old was shot multiple times and hospitalized for his injuries.
The shooting did not appear to have been random, investigators said.
Suggs is being held in the Durham County Jail under an $800,000 bond.
Police are trying to identify two other suspects in the case. Both in their late teens or early 20s. One man was described as black and was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and gray-and-white shoes. The second man, also described as black, was wearing a gray hoodie with a white logo over the left chest area, black pants, and black shoes with an orange stripe.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jorgenson at (919) 560-4454, ext. 29391 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
