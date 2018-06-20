Arrest warrant: Cumberland County detention center worker conspired with inmate

Demorrian Johnson

By
A Cumberland County detention center employee is behind bars for conspiring with an inmate being held at the jail.

According to an arrest warrant, employee Demorrian Johnson gave inmate Treshawn Davis a timeframe in which he could pop his cell door open and beat another inmate with a tray.

He also allegedly advised Davis to fight other inmates in the shower, knowing there's no camera coverage in there.

The warrant said Johnson admitted to helping the inmate because he "considers him family."

Johnson is being charged with trading with convicts and other prisoners.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jailinmatesCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News