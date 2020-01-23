Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida battery case

An arrest warrant has been issued for NFL player Antonio Brown in Florida.

According to police, Brown is facing multiple charges including burglary with battery.

Investigators say that Brown and his trainer arrived at a home on Monday and attacked a man.

Officers were able to arrest Brown's trainer at the scene but were unable to locate the NFL wide receiver.

RELATED: Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

Last year, Brown asked to be released from the Raiders after the franchise fined him more than $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

After his short stint in Oakland, Brown was picked up by the Patriots and soon released when he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by two different women.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
'Bacteria-sniffing' dog keeps cancer patients safe at NC hospital
Man accused of robbing Belk of $46k in jewelry, pawning items
Man hit by minivan, injured near downtown Raleigh hotel
Video released as DA declines charges against Vance Co. asst. principal
Chavis Park renovation progresses after years of delays
Show More
DPD offers scam prevention tips to seniors
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
Club Boulevard resident criticizes DHA as inspections begin
VIDEO: Driver slams into car parked in Raleigh driveway
Target to replace Raleigh's last Kmart
More TOP STORIES News