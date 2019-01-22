Arrests made after search, but Durham murder suspect remains at large

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office and other agencies searched for a murder suspect in the 1500 block of Sherron Road on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said it was looking for 27-year-old Joshua McClain, who is wanted on multiple charges including murder.

Authorities were looking in a wooded area near a subdivision.

Joshua McClain



The sheriff's office said it took McClain's brother, 24-year-old Jarrett McClain, into custody but did not find Joshua in the area. A second person in a car involved in a pursuit was identified by the sheriff's office as Kairi Fulwood, 21.

Charges are pending for both men.

Joshua McClain was named as a suspect in the death of a California man who was found dead inside a burning car in July.

Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, was found inside the car on Guardian Drive on July 26.

In September, investigators arrested and charged 40-year-old Derrick Tyson, 28-year-old Reginald McClain and 29-year-old Walter Thorne-Price with murder.

