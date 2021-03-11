Coworker finds man dead during wellness check; Wake County deputies investigate 'suspicious' death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in southern Wake County after a man was found dead by a coworker during a wellness check.As of Wednesday night, Wake County deputies are investigating in the 5700 block of Arrowood Lane not far from Lake Wheeler.Investigators said that because of items found at the scene, the death has been ruled suspicious.Officials have not disclosed the name of the victim.This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.