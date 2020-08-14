'Catastrophic' fire at Durham townhome was intentionally set, investigators say

A task force comprised of local and state fire investigators unanimously determined that the August 11 fire at Gorve Townhomes was an arson.
Investigators described the 2-alarm fire as a "catastrophic fire event."
WATCH: Drone video shows damage left after fire burned Durham townhome under construction
There is no known motive for the arson, but investigators said the case remains under investigation.
Durham Police Department has now launched a formal criminal investigation into the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Fire Marshal's Office at 919-560-4242 x19239 or Durham Police Department at 919-560-4935 x29416.
Editors note: The video in this article is from a previous update to the case.