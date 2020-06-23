Health & Fitness

8-year-old boy dies after battle with aggressive cancer at Duke Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old boy who has battled an aggressive form of brain cancer for the last 6 months has passed away.

An update was posted on Monday to the GoFundMe page set up to help Robert Arthur Jones' mother pay for his medical expenses.

The community has rallied around Arthur's mother Nakia Green since the boy was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma.

His diagnosis came after a trip to Duke Hospital in January when doctors originally thought he might have just had a cold.

"They said it was viral, gave him some fluids sent him home," family friend Andrea Quaranto said.

Then the family got the cancer diagnosis.

"He hasn't really woken up since. They kept him medically sedated. It's just been a really difficult time for Nakia. She's a single mom," said Quaranto.

Since then, Nakia, a mother of two, has been commuting back and forth from Burlington to be by her baby boy's side. The father of the two children died of cancer.

Nakia said her son was always full of energy and loved his mama.
