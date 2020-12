Arts For Life, Duke Children's Hospital chapter, receives Triangle NC Cares Award honoring art services provided to pediatric patients

About Arts For Life

Since 2003, the Arts For Life, Durham and The Triangle chapter has been in operation at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center. This center not only serves the local community but children and their families from all over the world who come to seek treatment.They are being honored this month with the Triangle NC Cares Award, proudly sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm -Kristen Ammon, nurse manager, Duke Children's Hospital & Health CenterABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.