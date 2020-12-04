Arts For Life, Duke Children's Hospital chapter, receives Triangle NC Cares Award honoring art services provided to pediatric patients

They are being honored this month with the Triangle NC Cares Award, proudly sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm.
About Arts For Life
"Arts For Life also helps kids long-term, because there are patients who may see a cure to their disease and see treatment come to an end, but they still deal with emotional trauma-from being here in the hospital, not being a 'normal' child for so long. What they learn at the art table, as far as confidence and building relationships, helps carry them through the rest of their lives and have success as a survivor." -Kristen Ammon, nurse manager, Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center
