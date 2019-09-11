Asbestos found in some Walmart, Amazon, eBay makeup products prompts new recall

Check your makeup to see if you have any of these makeup products that fall under the latest recall by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA says it found asbestos in four different products manufactured by Beauty Plus Global Inc and are the City Color Collection. The makeup is sold at several retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and eBay.
The following products tested positive for asbestos
and have been recalled:Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Collection Matte Blush (Fuchsia) SKU #849136008807 Lot No. 1605020/PD-840 Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Cosmetics Timeless Beauty Palette, SKU #849136012958, Lot No. 1510068/PD-C864R Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Bronzer (Sunset), SKU #849136016017, Lot No. 160634/PD-P712M Beauty Plus Global Inc. Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Shimmer Bronzer (Caramel), SKU #849136017106, Lot No. 1612112/PD-840
This is the second time Beauty Plus
has been the subject of a voluntary recall due to asbestos.
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.