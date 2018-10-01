HURRICANE FLORENCE

Local celebrity chef Ashley Christensen teams up with Emeril to raise more than $120k for Florence relief

Right after the storm, Christensen reached out to Emerill to raise funds

Local celebrity chef Ashley Christensen teamed up with Emeril Lagasse to raise more than $120,000 for Hurricane Florence relief in the Carolinas.

Right after the storm, Christensen reached out to Lagasse to help raise funds.

Lagasse and another chef stepped up in a big way.

The trio cooked a meal for 22 of Raleigh's most generous community members.

In total, they raised $124,000.

