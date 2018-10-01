Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Local celebrity chef Ashley Christensen teams up with Emeril to raise more than $120k for Florence relief
Monday, October 01, 2018 05:39PM
Local celebrity chef Ashley Christensen teamed up with Emeril Lagasse to raise more than $120,000 for Hurricane Florence relief in the Carolinas.
Right after the storm, Christensen reached out to Lagasse to help raise funds.
Lagasse and another chef stepped up in a big way.
The trio cooked a meal for 22 of Raleigh's most generous community members.
In total, they raised $124,000.
Related Topics:
hurricane florence
celebrity
celebrity chef
Raleigh
Wake County
NC
HURRICANE FLORENCE
