Society

Actress Ashley Judd describes how she 'nearly lost' her leg in Congo

By Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK -- Ashley Judd has recounted a painful ordeal she believes almost cost her leg after tripping in a Congolese rainforest and having to be evacuated by motorbike.

In one of two Instagram Live videos hosted Friday by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, the actor said she was stuck on the ground for five hours with a "badly misshapen leg," biting a stick because of pain, and "howling like a wild animal."

Judd was injured when she and researchers were up early in a rainforest looking for bonobos when she tripped over a log and the fall shattered her tibia. She was carried out the rainforest in a hammock and back to camp.

Then she was evacuated by motorbike, with a driver steering and another man "holding the top part of my shattered tibia together." That trip lasted six hours.

She described it as a "catastrophic accident" and added that she "nearly lost my leg." She conducted the interview from a hospital bed in South Africa and revealed that if she wasn't a famous actor, she thinks she might have lost her leg and her life during the 55-hour ordeal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper to declare state of emergency due to winter weather
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Family of NC teen handcuffed after buying stolen bike demands change
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
What to know about Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal
How to survive power outages in the winter
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Show More
Gas prices could be rising amid US extreme cold: experts
LATEST: Bill requiring in-person option for schools heads to Gov. Cooper
Gov. Cooper to visit area damaged by tornado
Wake County seeks to build COVID-19 trust in marginalized communities
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News