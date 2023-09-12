Asia Fest this weekend at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 5:57PM
Cary (WTVD) -- The eighth annual Asia Fest with dragon boat racing is happening this weekend at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre.
Each year about 10-thousand visitors come to the event to check out the nearly 100 exhibits, including games and health screenings.
More information here.
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.