Asia Fest this weekend at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Cary (WTVD) -- The eighth annual Asia Fest with dragon boat racing is happening this weekend at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Each year about 10-thousand visitors come to the event to check out the nearly 100 exhibits, including games and health screenings.

More information here.