The assault chargefollowing a fight has been dropped.This comes after ABC11 reported on Thursday that the Corinth Holders High student said he was just trying to defend his friend, who was getting attacked by bullies.Austin St. John's mother tells ABC11 the simple assault charge has been dropped and his five-day suspension will be taken off his record.The Johnston County community rallied around the sophomore after he was suspended for the fight earlier this week.The sophomore told ABC11 that it happened after other students accused his friend Griffin of "snitching" to a teacher.He said several students gathered around their lunch table and started hitting Griffin.That's when he stepped in to defend his friend. And it was all caught on video."I felt like there was nothing I could do because he was already getting hit by two other people," Austin said.So Austin punched the student who was punching his friend."I felt like I had to throw that punch," he said. "I was very civil about it. I was like, 'look, man, you need to stop, drop it, leave it alone.'"His mom said it wasn't right to charge her son, especially as schools try to end bullying across the country."You can't have a national anti-bullying campaign...when the person who does is getting in trouble," Amanda said. "I don't think it's right what is happening to him. I don't think that a 16-year-old who was trying to help his friend from getting seriously injured should be charged as an adult."