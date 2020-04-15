nasa

House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday

An asteroid the size of a house passed the Earth Wednesday, eventually reaching a distance closer to Earth than the moon, according to AccuWeather.

The newly discovered Asteroid 2020 GH2 passed within the orbit of the moon, about 223,000 miles away. It's between 43 and 70 feet wide.

NASA's asteroid watch regularly monitors the sky to watch out for astronomical objects that may pose a danger to hitting Earth.

The asteroid, discovered April 11, does not pose a risk to the planet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathernasau.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US since 2011
'Houston, we've had a problem': Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News