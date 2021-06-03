At least 1 dead, girl injured in Fayetteville home invasion, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed and a girl was injured in a Fayetteville home invasion Wednesday night, authorities said.Around 8 p.m., Fayetteville police were called to a shooting along the 6300 block of Milton Drive near Bingham Drive.On arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds -- a man and a girl. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the girl was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.Investigators said two suspects entered the home and began shooting. The victim was also armed with a gun and fired back.A short time later, a neighboring county hospital alerted authorities of a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off. He was pronounced dead after his arrival. Detectives are working to determine if the man is related to the shooting at Milton Drive.Authorities have not identified the victims or the shooting suspects at this time.An ABC11 breaking news crew on the scene said a neighboring home was also struck by a bullet.The Fayetteville Police Department does not believe the shooting to be a random incident and will continue to investigate the shooting.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-8798 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477,