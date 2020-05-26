At least 1 hurt, 2 arrested in Durham Freeway shooting that caused car to slam into guardrail

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one man was taken to the hospital after a chaotic shootout in the middle of the Durham Freeway on Monday night.

ABC11 breaking news crews saw two men get arrested around 12:30 a.m. on the side of NC Highway 147 South near the Briggs Avenue exit.

Authorities were seen investigating a silver Chevy sedan at the scene. An ABC11 producer saw a car run off the road and into a guardrail when shots were fired.

No one else was hurt. It's not known what led to the shooting.

Part of 147 South was shut down during the investigation. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
