At least 11 dead, 7 injured in Missouri duck boat accident

A duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri, has killed at least 11, injured seven and left at least five people missing, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said.
Two of those injured at Table Rock Lake were in critical condition, according to the hospital.
Some of those who died were children, authorities said.
The next press briefing on the accident is scheduled for 9 a.m. EST.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
