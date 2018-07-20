At least 11 dead, 7 injured in Missouri duck boat accident

MATT ZARRELL
A duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri, has killed at least 11, injured seven and left at least five people missing, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said.

Two of those injured at Table Rock Lake were in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Some of those who died were children, authorities said.

The next press briefing on the accident is scheduled for 9 a.m. EST.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cost to park at Wake County schools increasing to $200
Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident
Immigration activists interrupt Rep. Price's Raleigh town hall
Drugs, guns found at Fayetteville daycare center during gang-unit bust
Arrest made in Durham bank robbery where teller was shot
Scam email claims it caught you watching porn
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Rocky Mount officer injured during traffic stop released from hospital
Show More
Raleigh man to cook on Live with Kelly and Ryan's Fan Foodie Face Off
Large fire extinguished in Spring Lake
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
Babysitter accused of choking 7-year-old Hope Mills boy
Raleigh chef in running for Beard Foundation's best burger
More News