Go inside to pay

Use your card as credit, not debit so there's no pin information in the transaction

Look at the machine itself and see if anything looks out of ordinary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police said they found a credit card skimmer Friday at the Valero gas station on Old Apex Road.Two victims filed police reports, and social media posts indicate there could be more victims who didn't file reports.Police said the victims' cards were used in Florida.Here are some tips from Cary Police to avoid becoming a victim: