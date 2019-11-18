At least 24 hospitalized after tractor-trailer, charter bus crash in Virginia

CULPEPER, Va. (WTVD) -- At least 24 people are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer versus charter bus crash in Virginia on Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police say the charter bus collided with a tractor-trailer just outside of Charlottesville when the driver lost control and overturned across the highway. The charter bus, unable to stop, hit the tractor-trailer, splitting it in half.



Police tell ABC-affiliate WHSV Silver Lining Tours bus had a driver and more than 20 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

The 44-year-old tractor-trailer driver was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The 62-year-old bus driver was also transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the injuries of those that were on the bus range from serious to minor.

No deaths have been reported.

The National Weather Service had issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area for heavy fog and icy roads before the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiarollover crashbus crashtractor trailercrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh store clerk speaks after thumb nearly cut off during robbery
Police arrest man in connection to deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
Child recovering after being struck by bullet in Nash Co. drive-by
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
1 dead after car crashes into Durham bridge; driver charged
Parents of Cornell student who died after party demand answers
1 dead after 2 cars collide at Fayetteville intersection
Show More
Falcons defense overwhelms Allen, Panthers 29-3
Chicago photographer helps Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take school picture
11 arrested in brawl near Confederate statue in Pittsboro
Johnston Co. crash victims speak out against impaired driving
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
More TOP STORIES News