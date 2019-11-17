At least 24 hospitalized after tractor-trailer, charter bus crash

Virginia State Police say the charter bus collided with a tractor-trailer just outside of Charlottesville when the driver lost control and overturned across the highway. The charter bus, unable to stop, hit the tractor-trailer, splitting it in half.
Police tell ABC-affiliate WHSV Silver Lining Tours bus had a driver and more than 20 passengers on board at the time of the crash.
The 44-year-old tractor-trailer driver was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
The 62-year-old bus driver was also transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the injuries of those that were on the bus range from serious to minor.
No deaths have been reported.
The National Weather Service had issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area for heavy fog and icy roads before the accident.