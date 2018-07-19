At least 3 injured in explosion at Army depot in Pennsylvania

LUIS MARTINEZ
At least three employees were injured Thursday in an explosion at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania according to Franklin County fire department officials.

The Letterkenney Depot falls under the Army's Aviation and Missile Command and is used to maintain, modify and store tactical missiles and ammunition.

Spread out over 18,000 acres the depot employs 3,600 employees making it the largest employer in Franklin County.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
