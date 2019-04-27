u.s. & world

San Diego synagogue shooting: At least 4 injured, man detained for questioning

POWAY, Calif. -- At least four people were injured in a shooting at a Southern California synagogue Saturday morning.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet that deputies were called to the Chabad of Poway synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. local time. The synagogue is in a suburb about 30 minutes north of San Diego.

Four victims from the synagogue were taken to Palomar Medical Center, but the nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.
One man has been detained for questioning, but police did not identify him as a suspect or indicate if others were being sought.

No other details have been released. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
