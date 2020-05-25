At least 5 vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, involved in crash near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving at least five vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, has closed several lanes of I-95 in Harnett County on Sunday night.All northbound and the left southbound lanes are closed near the Pope Road exit, according to NCDOT. Detours are in place or people traveling northbound, drivers are asked to take Exit 65 for NC-82 and turn left onto NC-82 West. Turn right onto US-301 North/Dunn Road. Turn right onto US-421 South and take the on ramp for I-95.ABC11 news crew on scene said about 45 gallons of fuel leaked from the tractor-trailer.Crews are currently on scene assisting with clean-up as of Sunday night.It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.