At least 50 dead in wildfires Greek official calls 'biblical disaster'

At least 50 are dead after twin forest fires have ripped through seaside Greece.
More than 150 have been hospitalized with injuries, and the Spanish government has sent two amphibious planes to help battle the blazes, according to the Associated Press.
As fires raged on either side of Athens, cars and farms and forests were torched, with hundreds racing toward beaches to be rescued by boat.
Greece's interior minister, Panos Skourletis, told Sky News the fires are a "national tragedy" and a "biblical disaster with human losses."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
