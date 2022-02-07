Athens Drive bridge to be demolished this week; will close for 1 year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11518327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to the NCDOT, there are 18,877 bridges across the state, and more than 92% are deemed to be in good condition.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bridge in west Raleigh is closed and will remain shut down for a year.NCDOT closed the Athens Drive bridge over Interstate 440 on Sunday night. It's part of the ongoing I-440 improvements project.NCDOT said crews will demolish the existing bridge and rebuild a replacement. That could take a full year to complete.A detour will direct drivers south and east of the Beltline to Kaplan Drive then Melbourne Road to cross I-440, then onto Powell Drive, Western Boulevard and Jones Franklin Road to rejoin Athens Drive on the other side of I-440.I-440 in the area will also be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. through Thursday this week, so crews can demolish the bridge safely.