Athens Drive bridge to be demolished this week; will close for 1 year

NCDOT closed the Athens Drive bridge over Interstate 440 on Sunday night. It's part of the ongoing I-440 improvements project.
NCDOT said crews will demolish the existing bridge and rebuild a replacement. That could take a full year to complete.
A detour will direct drivers south and east of the Beltline to Kaplan Drive then Melbourne Road to cross I-440, then onto Powell Drive, Western Boulevard and Jones Franklin Road to rejoin Athens Drive on the other side of I-440.
I-440 in the area will also be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. through Thursday this week, so crews can demolish the bridge safely.