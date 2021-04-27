ATLANTA -- For more than 20 years, Atlanta's airport has consistently been the busiest airport in the world, but not anymore.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been dethroned and relegated to second place, CNN reported.
RELATED: O'Hare drops to seventh busiest airport in the world
According to Airports Council International, the new number one is Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in southeast China.
However, a lot of travelers think Atlanta will take back the top spot as the pandemic ends.
RELATED: Midway ranked as worst airport in US, report says
The coronavirus made 2020 an unprecedented year. Air travel at Hartsfield-Jackson reportedly declined more than 61% with just 43 million passengers compared to 110 million the prior year.
Atlanta airport no longer the busiest in the world
AIRPORT NEWS
TOP STORIES
Show More