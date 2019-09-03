hurricane dorian

Atlanta Braves offer free tickets to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ATLANTA -- Atlanta is welcoming Hurricane Dorian evacuees with open arms, camping spaces and America's favorite pastime.

News outlets say Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Atlanta Braves are offering free services to residents from mandatory evacuation areas throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Speedway can handle thousands of campers and is offering free spaces to dry RVs and tent campers. They're also offering limited spaces with water, power and sewer for $20 per night.

The Major League Baseball team is giving out complimentary tickets to games Tuesday and Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals. Evacuees must show valid I.D. at ticket counters while supplies last.

Airbnbs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are also extending a helping hand by offering free housing to evacuees.

Dorian weakened to a Category 3 storm Tuesday morning, but it continues to sit on top of and pummel the Bahamas.
