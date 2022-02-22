$12M construction project to improve safety of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A $12 million construction makeover is scheduled to soon disrupt traffic on Atlantic AvenueThe project starts in March and will transform Atlantic Avenue between New Hope Church Road and Highwoods Boulevard.That area, which sees about 29,000 cars every day, will receive a median with turn lanes, sidewalks and a multi-use path. All of that is designed to make the area safer for cars, bicycles and pedestrians.Crews in charge of construction in the area said there will be no lane closures during rush hours. The entire project is estimated to be completed in early 2024.for more information on the project.