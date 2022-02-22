RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A $12 million construction makeover is scheduled to soon disrupt traffic on Atlantic Avenue
The project starts in March and will transform Atlantic Avenue between New Hope Church Road and Highwoods Boulevard.
That area, which sees about 29,000 cars every day, will receive a median with turn lanes, sidewalks and a multi-use path. All of that is designed to make the area safer for cars, bicycles and pedestrians.
Crews in charge of construction in the area said there will be no lane closures during rush hours. The entire project is estimated to be completed in early 2024.
Click here for more information on the project.
$12M construction project to improve safety of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News