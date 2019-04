ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man with 25 years of experience in fire departments has been promoted to lead the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.Deputy Chief Michael Simpson is taking over the department after previous chief Adam Snyder died in a tragic accident. Snyder was killed in Virginia while on a ski trip with his family.Snyder made headlines during Hurricane Florence when he went above and beyond to help those who remained behind to ride out the storm.