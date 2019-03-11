Atlantic Beach fire chief seriously hurt in snow skiing accident in Virginia, officials say

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fire chief for the Town of Atlantic Beach was seriously hurt in a snow skiing accident Saturday.The accident was reported to have happened while Snyder, 47, was on a weekend trip with his family at Wintergreen Resort in Virginia.Officials say he was immediately taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA where he remains in critical condition."The Town of Atlantic Beach desires to thank the members of the Charlottesville Fire Department for their kindness shown in reaching out to the Snyder family," the town said in a release. "We would also like to extend thanks to Chief Jamie Fulk and the Morehead City Fire Dept., the Carteret County Fire Marshalls Office and all surrounding county Fire Fighting/EMS agencies for their continued support to the ABFD."Before residents were allowed back on Atlantic Beach, Chief Snyder took ABC 11 on an exclusive tour of the damage just days after Hurricane Florence in September of last year. In that tour, he answered numerous questions about businesses and residents that poured in over social media. Over the course of two hours, he drove from home to home showing viewers what they could expect when they returned.Chief Snyder was generous with his time, helping those who remained on Atlantic Beach during Florence. During the tour, one resident struggled to start his generator, without hesitation, Snyder walked to the man's home and started the machine during the tour.Snyder is a 20-year member of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and has served the past 15 years as Chief. He is also a United States Marine Corps veteran where he served as a Rescue Swimmer.