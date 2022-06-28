ACC changing scheduling model for football in '23 and beyond, no more divisions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a new football scheduling model beginning with the 2023 season.The new schedule will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions with all 14 schools competing in one division.Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle.The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the championship game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina."The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D, said.The three primary partners for each ACC team are as follows:Boston College: Miami, Pitt, SyracuseClemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC StateDuke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake ForestFlorida State: Clemson, Miami, SyracuseGeorgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake ForestLouisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, VirginiaMiami: Boston College, Florida State, LouisvilleNorth Carolina: Duke, NC State, VirginiaNC State: Clemson, Duke, North CarolinaPitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia TechSyracuse: Boston College, Florida State, PittVirginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia TechVirginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake ForestWake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech