Cash seen littered across Raleigh bank parking lot after ATM break-in

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- $20 bills were littered around a bank on Friday morning in an apparent break-in attempt of an ATM in Raleigh.The machine was broken into at the RTP Federal Credit Union at Stonehenge Market on Creedmoor Road.Investigators believe a driver of a pickup truck tried to pull open the ATM with a chain attached to the back of the truck. Several cash boxes were found blocks away.Money was left around the parking lot and a nearby road.Raleigh police are investigating.