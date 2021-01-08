Cash seen littered across Raleigh bank parking lot after ATM break-in

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- $20 bills were littered around a bank on Friday morning in an apparent break-in attempt of an ATM in Raleigh.

The machine was broken into at the RTP Federal Credit Union at Stonehenge Market on Creedmoor Road.

Investigators believe a driver of a pickup truck tried to pull open the ATM with a chain attached to the back of the truck. Several cash boxes were found blocks away.

Money was left around the parking lot and a nearby road.

Raleigh police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleightheftbankbank robbery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: When the snow, wintry mix will start Friday
LATEST: US sees record COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
NC NAACP leader: If rioters were Black, there would have been bloodshed
Durham Public Schools to remain online for rest of school year
Show More
A history of violence at the U.S. Capitol
Gov. Cooper joins NC Dems call to remove President Trump from office
Duke Health now offering COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over 75
Why some counties are in still in Phase 1A of vaccine rollout
Woman loses $2,500 in stimulus check scam
More TOP STORIES News