Attorney General Jeff Sessions says 'lock her up' at high school event

LUKE BARR
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said "lock her up" at an event on Tuesday - joining a refrain of calls to jail former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that was often shouted at Trump presidential campaign rallies during the 2016 elections.

Sessions laughed as the gathering of conservatives at a high school leadership summit chanted "lock her up."

"I heard that a long time, over the last campaign," he remarked still smiling after the chant was over.

This is a developing story. Please fresh for details.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Mega Millions jackpot at $512 million for drawing tonight
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
Show More
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
Who writes NC's ballot questions? Sec. of State fires back at NC legislature
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
More News