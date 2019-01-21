Attorneys for Raleigh man accused in murder-for-hire plot argue for his release

EMBED </>More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Attorneys for a Russian man accused of trying to kill his wife's lover are trying to get their client out of jail, according to new court documents filled with powerful details and impassioned arguments on both sides.

Prosecutors say that "absolutely" won't happen.

Leonid Teyf, a wealthy Raleigh resident, is facing a number of federal charges.

Teyf, 57, was indicted in November on dozens of federal counts, including a kickback scheme and murder plot.

Court documents detail a plan to have the man his wife, Tatyana, was "having an affair with" deported to Russia and murdered.

In December, the FBI raided the Teyfs sprawling North Raleigh home.

In a new motion, Teyf's attorneys argued that Teyf is not a flight risk, that he is not a threat to the community and that staying in jail is having a "negative impact" on his health.

Federal prosecutors want the motion denied. In a filing, they note that "the defendant boldly asserts that an individual would have to be suffering from a 'mental disease' or 'defect' to continue to engage in criminal conduct once their criminal scheme has been exposed."

Prosecutors countered that by saying "if this were the case, no individual charged would ever need to be detained as a danger to the community. Sadly, just the opposite is true."

The document also showed that FBI Special Agent Kinney testified that Teyf planned to pin the blame for the lover's murder on his own wife, Tatyana, should the hitman "be caught and questioned."

The prosecutors also spell out in alarming detail how Teyf allegedly spoke numerous times to a potential federal witness of the anguish he felt at the thoughts of his wife's lover and proclaimed in profanity-laced tirade of how he would "shoot him in his knee so he would (expletive) tell me everything, then I'll (expletive) whack him. ... I would just strangle him any second with one hand."

There is a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in 2016 election meddling
EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in 2016 election meddling

Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in Russian immigrant's murder-for-hire plot charged with cyberstalking
EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Myers, 59, faces multiple charges.

Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI indicted in murder-for-hire plot
EMBED More News Videos

Leonid Teyf was indicted on dozens of federal counts, including a kickback scheme and murder plot.

Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover sent back to Russia, federal court documents show
EMBED More News Videos

FBI raid linked to bribery, deportation plot.

FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI spent hours collecting evidence.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
russiainvestigationmurder for hiremurder plotplot foiledFBImoney launderingpolitical scandalRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Neighbor describes finding body of teen killed after leaving Hoke Co. party
More than a dozen dead horses remain on Wake County property
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
No. 11 Tar Heels bury No. 10 Virginia Tech under 3-point avalanche
Family: Body recovered from Neuse River is truck driver
Young Franklin County rapper nails performance at Atlanta MLK event
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Show More
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
New app helps you find someone to shovel your snow
DNA hit leads to arrest after woman raped at gunpoint in Raleigh
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
More News