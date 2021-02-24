amber alert

Amber Alert issued for missing Brunswick County 4-year-old girl

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old Brunswick County girl, officials said Wednesday.

Aubrey Leanne McFarland was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black legging black boots and a pink fleece jacket.

Aubrey is believed to be with 37-year-old Elijah Muhummad McFarland. McFarland was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

McFarland was last seen Tuesday night on Crabapple Road in Winnabow.

Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office



McFarland may be traveling US 17 North in a burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with the license tag number TCY-9075. A similar vehicle is shown below.



They are possibly in the Wilmington area but family said he told them he was going to California with his daughter, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office immediately at (910) 253-2730, or call 911 or Highway Patrol.
