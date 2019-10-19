u.s. & world

Authorities delay plan to bring down damaged New Orleans cranes with controlled explosions

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans officials say they must delay plans to topple two cranes that had been looming precariously over the ruins of a partially collapsed hotel. The planned explosion to down the cranes will now take place Sunday, no earlier than noon.

The delay comes a week after the shocking collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday that was being built near a corner of the city's historic French Quarter.

The two cranes were badly damaged when the hotel's upper floors collapsed onto each other.

Three workers died in the disaster.

Officials had feared the cranes would come down on their own, possibly hitting nearby buildings or severely damaging underground gas and electric lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianaconstructionu.s. & worldconstruction accidentdemolition
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Nestor downgraded, but tornado damages Florida homes
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor to bring rain to Central NC
Scholarship through LGBT Center set up in Holly Springs teen's name
While battling rare form of brain cancer, she's also giving back
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party in Alabama
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
4th Legionnaires' disease death reported in North Carolina
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
Fayetteville student with cerebral palsy gets royal treatment on Homecoming night
Kellogg's new cereal supports anti-bullying, LGBTQ advocacy
Armed robbery reported at Pizza Hut in Cumberland Co. overnight
3 N.C. State Fair employees arrested, 1 cited on drug charges
More TOP STORIES News