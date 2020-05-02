One dead, one injured in shooting that partially closed US 70 near Garner

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County officials have identified the woman killed in a double shooting that shut down parts of U.S. 70 West near Garner.

Officials at the scene told ABC11 it happened around 4:15 p.m.

A burgundy SUV was traveling toward Clayton near Raynor Road when a witness heard gunshots come from the car saw a woman being pushed out of a car.

The woman, who was identified as Jasmine Nicole Upsher, 23, of Green Level was dead. Authorities said she had been shot.

The driver, a 27-year-old Clayton man continued on U.S. 70 and then crashed into a median less than a mile from the initial scene.

Officers believe he suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment with life-threatening injuries.


Wake County Sheriff's Office public information officer Eric Curry tells ABC11 are unsure what the relationship is between the shooter and the victim.

"It was pretty unusual and we're fortunate no other bystanders were injured," said Curry. "We have the convenience store here, we have the one on the Raynor Road side and of course, the motorists that come and go up and down highway 70."

