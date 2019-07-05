Authorities investigating after man injured in Cary house fire

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was injured during a house fire in Cary.

It happened Thursday night at the corner of Lakeway Court and Pebble Creek.

Officials said the call came in around 10:15 p.m. but the fire is now under control.

One man was taken to the hospital with burns on his upper body, but his condition is not known at this time, according to authorities.

Authorities said the house is not livable and the residents will be displaced.

ABC11 is working to learn how many people were living in the home.
