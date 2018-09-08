DOUBLE SHOOTING

Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman dead and one man hospitalized.

According to the Durham Watch Commander, it happened just at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in front of a home in the 1900 block of E Main Street.

Police found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle in the driveway.

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found near the residence.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
