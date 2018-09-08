Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham

Durham authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman dead and one man hospitalized.According to the Durham Watch Commander, it happened just at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in front of a home in the 1900 block of E Main Street.Police found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle in the driveway.A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found near the residence.The male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.