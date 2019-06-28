Authorities investigating possible convenience store shooting in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after emergency crews were called to a report of a shooting at a convenience store.It happened Friday afternoon at the In and Out Food Mart in the 3000 Block of Creech Road near Garner.The Wake County Sheriff's Office says someone did show up at Wake Med with injuries they believe are related to the incident.ABC11 crews on the scene are working to learn more information.