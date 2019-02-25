Robert Kraft visited Florida massage parlor on day of AFC Championship, authorities say

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates a win against the Los Angeles Rams after NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --
Authorities say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts on the morning of the AFC Championship Game, which he attended in Kansas City later that day.

According to documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office on Monday, it was his second visit to the parlor in less than 24 hours.

The documents say Kraft arrived at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley at 11 a.m. on January 20.

He was videotaped receiving oral and manual sex from a woman at the spa in Jupiter, officials said.

He reportedly gave her a $100 bill and another bill.

Kraft and 24 other men were charged last week with soliciting a prostitute as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking.

The 77-year-old is not in custody.

Last week, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said he was shocked to learn Kraft -- who is worth $6 billion -- was allegedly paying for sex inside a strip-mall massage parlor.

"We are as equally stunned as everyone else," Kerr said.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days, and more are expected.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the prostitution/human trafficking operation, including Homeland Security, the IRS, Jupiter police, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and others.

Authorities say the women accused of running the sex trafficking ring were operating out of local spas that claimed to be massage parlors. Ten spas have been closed, and several people have been taken into custody on sex trafficking charges.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
prostitutionsex traffickingNew England Patriotsu.s. & worldFlorida
