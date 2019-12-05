Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

The HMCS Algonquin sits pier-side at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for the Rim of the Pacific 2012 exercise on Friday, June 29, 2012, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images, File)

HONOLULU -- The Honolulu Fire Department says firefighters are responding to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard amid reports of a shooting.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted out that their security forces are responding to a reported shooting. They say the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time.



Due to the ongoing security incident, access to the base is closed.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiinavyshootingu.s. & worldpearl harbor
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Forest cancels Christmas parade over concerns about violence
3 in custody after drive-by shooting, crash in northern Durham
A year into job, Durham sheriff says rash of gun violence 'unacceptable'
Raleigh rakes in millions in parking fees to clean city-owned garages
UNC Health rolls out new app to help patients get around
Methodist grad criticized after wanting to decorate White House
Enloe Charity Ball aims to raise $200K for non-profit
Show More
Trailer driver charged after fatal Fayetteville crash
Mom charged after she leaves kids in idling car, toddler gets out
Mental health can be major hurdle for first responders
New food stamp rules could affect thousands in NC
Ready-to-eat sushi sold in NC recalled over Listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News