Authorities search Tennessee mobile home for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVD) -- As the search efforts continue to ramp up for a missing toddler out of Tennessee, a woman has come forward claiming she saw 3-year-old Evelyn Mae Boswell just a few weeks ago in North Carolina.

On Friday, crews searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennessee, in connection with Evelyn's disappearance. The search began in the morning and has stretched into late afternoon, WLOS reported.

A search Wednesday at a pond in Wilkesboro proved "inconclusive," the Wilkes County Sheriff said Wednesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released this video as part of the search for Evelyn Boswell.



Ashley Hutchins was working at a KFC in Yadkinville, North Carolina, which is one county east from Wilkes County when she said she gave the girl some apple sauce.

She said she believes Evelyn was with her grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her grandmother's boyfriend, William McCloud, during the encounter.

Angela Boswell, left, and William McCloud.



Hutchins said the child seemed happy and healthy, but she felt something was off.

"I kind of felt like something was out of the ordinary with it, just because of the way he looked and she looked and everything," Hutchins said. "But like I said, there wasn't an Amber Alert (at the time) so I didn't think anything of it."

Hutchins called in the tip to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Evelyn was reportedly last seen Dec. 26, but she wasn't reported missing until Feb. 19.

Maggie Boswell



Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, 18, was charged Tuesday on one count of filing a false report.

Angela Boswell is being held in the same Sullivan County jail as her daughter on charges of theft and violating probation in an earlier case.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said previously that McCloud and Angela Boswell are "believed to have information" regarding the girl's whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is urged to call (800) TBI-FIND.
