RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man believed to have been involved in an early September sexual assault in Raleigh.The Raleigh Police Department said the suspect in the September 4 sexual assault in the 3600 block of Marcom Street.Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-1656 or call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.