Authorities searching for missing three-year-old girl in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State of North Carolina has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 3-year-old from the Laurel Hill area of Scotland County.Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Allyson Nicole Oxendine.According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Allyson stands 3-foot tall and weighs 32 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing Pink Sweat Pants, Red Shirt, Crock slip-on shoes with two white dogs on them.Anyone with information on Allyson Nicole Oxendine's disappearance is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.